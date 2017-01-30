Bibb Commission reveals $16 million shortfall in SPLOST revenue

Bibb Commissioners met earlier Monday to talk about the completion and financial status of more than 40 projects included in the current SPLOST. They looked at the cost of these projects and the amount of SPLOST funds coming in, and found a about a $16 million shortfall.



The county manager, Dale Walker, gave a presentation recommending the county cut spending on the debt retirement budget and storm drainage in the city. As far as the county budget, he recommended cutting spending on the debt retirement budget, resurfacing roads and storm drainage.

That would cut more than $10 million from the county SPLOST funds and more than $5 million from the city SPLOST funds.

Mayor Robert Reichert both say taking money away from those projects is the best way to prevent this shortfall before the current SPLOST ends in March of 2018.

“Especially since these are items that we included in the next SPLOST, the 2018 SPLOST, so that what we don’t do this time we can pick up and continue to do with the next SPLOST,” says Reichert.

The commission will meet at the center Tuesday to talk about the new SPLOST that was approved in November

The county brings in about $28 to $30 million a year through the SPLOST, but the county will not start getting funds for this SPLOST until April of 2018. The commissioners say they are going to talk tomorrow about floating bonds to help jump start some projects included in the upcoming SPLOST.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ