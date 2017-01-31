Bibb Commission takes a look at low revenue

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Bibb Commission spent the day looking at their financial situation to begin planning the 2018 budget.

Overall, the county found they are getting closer to balancing out their spending and revenue, but right now, they still aren't bringing in enough money.

Mary Grace Shaw was there and spoke to commissioners who say something has to change.

Taking a look at a graph of Bibb County's general fund, Mayor Robert Reichert says these lines are soon going to move upward.

The county is projected to bring in $139 million in 2017, which is $2 million more than 2016, but if you look back just four years ago, the county brought in $160 million, which is $20 million more than this year. Commissioners discussed ways to fix this problem and generate more revenue at their strategic planning retreat in Athens.

"All you gotta do is go to the Macon Mall off of Eisenhower, and you used to see Houston County cars, as many as you'd see Bibb County," but now Commissioner Joe Allen says he sees those cars in Houston County.

"We're doing something wrong for everybody to just stop from going to Macon and going to Houston County, and we've got to find the solution to that," said Allen.

Allen says one way to fix this problem is to clean up the blight and Macon's streets.

He says making Bibb more attractive could bring those people back and generate more sales-tax revenue.

"We need to be competitive, and we need to be in keeping with what's going on around us," said Allen.

Another move to boost county finances, Commissioner Gary Bechtel says they need to discuss county employees contributing to their pension plans.

Right now, Bibb County completely funds employee pension plans, but Bechtel says employees for most government agencies put money towards retirement.

"Most cases, employees contribute, whether it's 1 percent, 2 percent, 3 percent," Bechtel said.

Bechtel says this is a good, fair way to help Bibb County's revenue problem.

"There's got to be some shared sacrifice, and so the goal is not to raise taxes," said Bechtel.

The county also projects a $2 million drop in spending this year from last year.

