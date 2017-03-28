Bibb Commission takes a look at outside help for animal welfare

In a three to two vote, Bibb commissioners voted to table a resolution to start looking for a non-profit to run the adoption portion of the county's animal welfare shelter. The assistant to the county attorney says the resolution was an idea to reduce the workload at animal welfare while working to improve the budget after last year's $8 million deficit. Mendy Harrison volunteers at the shelter and says she does not want to bring in an outside group.

Inside of Bibb County's Animal Welfare, you will find 11 full-time employees and four who are part-time and, often, volunteers like Harrison.

“They wanted to give this animal a fighting chance. Any other animal welfare would've said, ‘OK, let’s just euthanize,’” says Harrison. She says situations like this show what a good job the department is doing.

“I have never seen a more dedicated staff then they are because they go above and beyond the call of duty,” says Harrison.

That is why Harrison says she came to the Bibb Commission meeting. She says she wanted to let the county know that she is against support bringing in a non-profit to help with adoptions at animal welfare and she was not alone.

Commissioner Mallory Jones was one of three commissioners on the public safety committee who voted to put off a vote on a resolution to bring an outside group.

“Because we have good people who do a good job,” says Jones.

The assistant to the county manager, Julie Moore, says putting the shelter out to bid is an effort to help balance the budget after last year's $8 million deficit and improve the workload. One alternative would be to make the department’s four part time employees full-time, but Moore says it would cost the county $180,000. That means they would have to pull from other department’s funds.

“We know that recreation, we know that public works, we know that the sheriff have all taken tremendous cuts,” says Moore.

Sonja Adams spoke up at the meeting saying that she supports bringing in another group if it would do a better job than them and save the county money.

“I honestly think it would cost the county more money than what you’re paying now,” says Adams.

The county also looked at Bowden Golf Course as an area to cut back on when it comes to spending. A committee approved putting a bid out to see about another company managing the operations, promotion and marketing for the golf course. That will still need approval from the full commission next Tuesday.

