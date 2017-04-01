Al Tillman takes the oath. (Photo: J. Harnevious)

Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman is considering his resignation from county commission.

Tillman made a Facebook post earlier Saturday afternoon indicating that he would be resigning effective May 6.

In the post below, he accuses people of never being satisfied with the work he is doing.

I respectfully resigned as MaconBibb Commissioner May 6, 2017. Some of y'all are never satisfied. No matter what I do,... Posted by Al Tiger Tillman on Saturday, April 1, 2017

Many of the comments following his post suggested it was an April Fool’s Day joke, however WMAZ’s Katelyn Heck spoke with Tillman over the phone to hear his side of the story.

He says he reached out to the county attorney and Bibb elections supervisor Jeanetta Watson to figure out how much it would cost the county to run a special election to replace his seat.

Tillman says he enjoys where the county is moving and it has nothing to do with the commission itself, but he feels people are targeting him and his family personally based on what the district and commission are doing.

Though the post specifies an end date, he says he has not definitively resigned from his position at this time.

Tillman, past president of Macon’s NAACP branch, was elected to the commission in 2013 and reelected in 2016.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV