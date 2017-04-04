Al Tillman takes the oath. (Photo: J. Harnevious)

Bibb commissioner Al Tillman says he's decided not to resign from the Bibb County commission.

In a statement released Tuesday, he apologized for his Facebook post on Saturday where he expressed frustration with people who say he doesn’t do enough for the county.

In a post to his Facebook page, he says he was reminded by fellow public officials that public service is "a thankless job that we endure as an investment for future generations."

Tillman wrote that he regrets ‘some of the verbiage his post contained’ and that airing his frustration on Facebook is unbecoming of someone in his position.

He concludes by reaffirming his pledge to serve people living in District 9 with ‘unyielding commitment.’

On Saturday April 1, 2017, I posted a message on Facebook that was a result of extreme frustration and concern... Posted by Al Tiger Tillman on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

