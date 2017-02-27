Bibb Commissioners discuss selling Bowden Golf Course

Bibb Commissioners are taking a look at Bowden Golf Course to discuss if it is worth keeping open or selling. In 2016, Bibb County had an $8 million deficit in its general fund. County spokesman Chris Floore says Tuesday, the commissioners will take a look at selling the course to help the general fund.

A long drive could be in Donald Braswell’s future and not just on the golf course but getting to one.

“Golf course is still good. Management still good, but the number of people playing is not what it used to be,” says Braswell.

Bibb County commissioners are looking at whether to sell Bowden Golf Course.

This comes after the county’s deficit in 2016 from the general fund. County spokesman Chris Floore says Bowden has run up nearly a $500,000 in deficits over the past three years. Money that had to come out of Bibb's general fund.

However, both Braswell and his golf partner Nathaniel Veal say the expense is worth it.

“You have highs and lows in everything and this is no exception,” says Braswell.

Braswell has played on the course for over 25 years, but for Veal this historic course holds almost a lifetime of memories.

“We learned how to play before we were actually able to play,” says Veal. He says he was a caddy in the '50s when the course was segregated, but in 1961, a group of men approached city council.

“The next weekend we all just flooded the golf course,” says Veal. That day, Veal says he started a game that would help him through life.

“I’m 75 years old, and I’m walking every day,” says Veal. He says golf is a way for him to stay healthy and if the county sells the course. He does not know what he would do.

“People like me and others won’t be able to play golf on a regular basis,” says Veal.

Floore says the county has set aside $100,000 in the general fund for the golf course for 2017.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ