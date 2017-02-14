Bibb commissioners move plan forward to make garbage bill annual

People in Macon may soon receive their garbage bills annually as a part of their taxes.

In a 6-3 vote Bibb commissioners voted to move forward on a plan that would change the bill from quarterly to annually.

The director of Solid Waste, Kevin Barkley, says they are at about a 90 percent collection rate and lost $1.5 million from spending more than they collected in 2016.

Barkley says adding this fee to the tax bill will allow them to use the tax commissioners resources and raise the rate and money coming in.

“Taxes, according to the tax commissioner, get collected annually about 97% where the garbage bill is about 90%, so that difference in seven percent is close to $800,000 a year,” said Barkley.

The commission added an amendment that would allow anyone 62 years and older or anyone with a disability to still stay on the quarterly plan.

This ordinance still needs approval at the full commission meeting next Tuesday.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ