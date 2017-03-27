Bibb commissioners to vote on new Lizella rec project

A pavilion, walking trails, and picnic tables are all a part of a new recreation project that could be coming to Lizella.

Bibb commissioners will vote Tuesday on the almost $500,000 project that will come from funds set aside in the 2011 SPLOST.

Joan Radiker says recreational activities were one of the main reasons she and her husband Jim moved to Lizella.

“I used to bike downtown when we lived downtown, and it was hair raising at times,” said Joan.

However, she says after living in Lizella for almost 30 years, they have not seen the county do much to help the outdoor areas.

“[There's] so much potential and to have the potential not recognized or not worked upon, it’s a little sad,” said Joan.



They both feel like Lizella is the forgotten area of Bibb County.

“We really have nothing to offer right now for recreation facilities,” said Jim.



That’s why commissioner Joe Allen says he is backing a recreation project at Flintrock Park at Lake Tobesofkee.

“Paving the road here. Fixing the bathrooms,” said Allen.

He says he is asking commissioners to approve an ordinance that would allow him to use almost $500,000 that was set aside in the 2011 SPLOST for the project.

“The money has been sitting there. It has not been used and I’m going to make sure with the help of other commissioners that we take care of all of the citizens of this community,” said Allen.

He says one idea he has is to put a pavilion on one of the lots for people to come and host events.

Donald Druitt lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the park and says this project could help areas beyond the park grow.

“Hopefully that would lead into other people moving here and finding out that this is a gem and where they’d like to live,” said Druitt.

Those are all changes that Joan and Jim say excite them.

“A diamond waiting to be enjoyed,” said Joan.

The project still needs approval by a committee Tuesday and by the full commission the following Tuesday.

Allen says if approved, the project should be completed around the start of 2018.

