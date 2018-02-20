Bibb commissioners voice concerns on county spending

Bibb County's financial issues have caused the government to look at cutting back in several areas. Two of the main ones are health care and pension plans, but Tuesday several commissioners voted against other agenda items in hopes of decreasing their spending.

This comes after the county was told they are heading towards a $4 million deficit on top of multi-million-dollar deficits in years prior.

Commissioner Mallory Jones spoke up against an ordinance commissioners were voting on that would allow the county to use SPLOST dollars to build a roundabout at an intersection near Navicent Health.

“And of course this money that were talking about for this roundabout is coming from SPLOST dollars, but that’s still tax dollars,” says Jones.

Despite Jones' opposition, seven commissioners approved the ordinance. Commissioner Elaine Lucas one of those for it says there are funds in the SPLOST set aside to make roads like that one safer.

But Jones was not the only commissioner trying to reduce spending with their vote.

“At some point we have to start saying no,” says Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

Watkins spoke up against the county using more than $130,000 to purchase a new machine for the solid waste department. He says it is not smart to allocate that funding from the solid waste budget after all of the changes they made with garbage bills.

“Currently, they’re not collecting any collections. We’re really banking on a really robust April collection when everybody pays annually. After then maybe if that works out, but we don’t know if that’s going to work out,” says Watkins.

In a six to two vote, commissioners agreed with Watkins and voted against this purchase.

But one things all of the commissioners seem to agree on, is that they are really going to have to start making sure they know exactly where their money is going.

Commissioners also looked at reducing spending by making nine changes to employee’s health care plans, but in a five to three vote, commissioners decided to delay the vote. They could revisit this at their next meeting.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV