Bibb committee votes on amendment to county's anti discrimination policy to include LBGT

Jake Peterson, (left) speaks at a Bibb County commissioner committee meeting Tuesday in support of amending the county's anti discrimination policy to include sexual orientation and gender identity. His wife is standing next to him.

A Macon-Bibb County commission committee voted Tuesday on an amendment to include sexual orientation in the county's anti discrimination policy.

The committee voted 4-1 to include "sexual orientation and gender identity" to the county's policy on hiring, promotions, and appointments.

Commissioner Scotty Shepard is the only commissioner who voted "no," saying what's currently on the books is sufficient.

The proposed amendment will have to go before the full commission for a vote.

Jake Peterson, a transgender man, spoke at the commissioner's meeting voicing his support for the proposed amendment.

"Why should I not be afforded the same protections ... because of how I was born?" he said.

Tim McCoy, pastor of Ingleside Baptist Church, spoke in opposition of the ordinance. "Is it really needed?" he asked. He said there are no examples of where such discriminations occurred nationally.

McCoy said he was speaking to the commissioners as a citizen and not as pastor of his church.

