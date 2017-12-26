Bibb coroner asks people to check on their neighbors after 2 men found dead

Two people were found dead inside their homes Tuesday morning in Macon.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says both died of natural causes.

Just three days ago, a third man who may have been dead since October was found in a Macon home.

April Lamar says she sees her neighbor a good bit, so when she found out a man was found dead next door, she thought it was him.

But it was the man's roommate, who Jones identified as Antonio Fleming from Hawkinsville.

Jones says people referred to Fleming as a loner.

"It was sad at the same time, not knowing he didn't have any family members," Lamar said.

Jones says he doesn't have any way to contact Fleming's next of kin.

"He's going to be going to a morgue until we find the next of kin, which is $100 a day of tax dollars," Jones said.

Jones says that money comes out of the Coroner's Office budget.

Then the Department of Family and Child Services (DFCS) will pay an additional $700 to cremate unclaimed bodies.

"We have over 128 boxes of ashes in a storage room at the Coroner's office," Jones said.

Jones says that problem could be avoided if people check on their neighbors more often.

"The frustrating part is someone dying alone, someone dying being disconnected from their family -- and I know some people would say that's their choice," Jones said. "But I don't have anything to do with that. I'm not concerned about that. My concern is about someone laying in a house decomposing."

Lamar says after what happened Tuesday, she'll do a better job of checking in.

"You've got to be more careful in doing neighbor checks to make sure your neighbors are well," Lamar said.

