Bibb coroner collecting water for Wilcox storm victims

Here is the scene in daylight hours after severe weather tore through Wilcox County Sunday. (Photo: Custom)

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is collecting cases of water for storm victims in Wilcox County.

His goal is to collect 100 cases of water by Friday, and he's counting on Central Georgians to go beyond that number.

Jones is asking donors to take the cases of water to Mitchell's Automotive.

That's located at 4281 Interstate Drive in Bibb County.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The last chance to make a donation is from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday.

He plans to take the water to Wilcox County on Friday afternoon.

