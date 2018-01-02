Bibb coroner needs help finding family of woman who died in hospital

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones needs the public's help in locating relatives of a woman who died in the hospital Monday.

According to Jones, Sharon Rhonda Smith died from cardiac arrest. Jones says Smith's sister came with her, but has dementia and was admitted to the hospital. The sister says Smith has a son named Jonathan Jones.

Jones says anyone with information on Smith's family should contact him at 478-256-6716.

