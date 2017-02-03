Bibb coroner needs help locating deceased infant's mother

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is asking for the public's help locating 23-year-old Mercedes Etheridge.

According to Jones, Etheridge's son died on January 7th but he hasn't seen or heard from the mother since the 7th.

Jones says the son's body is at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, but he would not release the name of the child.

Anyone with information on Etheridge's whereabouts can call Jones at 478-256-6716.

