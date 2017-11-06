Bibb County investigators were on the scene Monday afternoon in what the coroner is describing as a gruesome crime.

The sheriff's office says a man was shot to death inside his home at 4432 Pharr Ave, off of Columbus Road in west Macon.

"There's a lot of blood," said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. "They're collecting shell casings to see how many times this gentleman was shot."

Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzales said the victim was found just inside of the doorway of the home. The door was open when investigators arrived, Gonzales said.

The body was found by a friend who dropped by around 11:45 a.m. He said the friend had trouble contacting the victim and dropped by in person, Gonzales said.

The name of the victim, a white male, has not yet been released.

The death is Bibb County's 26th homicide this year, which is six more than last year.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV