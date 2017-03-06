Bibb coroner seeking deceased inmate's next of kin

The Bibb County coroner is asking for the public's help in notifying the next of kin of a man who died in prison.

He is Rayford Lanham, age 51. Coroner Leon Jones said Lanham is likely from Clayton or Lamar counties.

He said Lanham died last Thursday in the shower at Central State Prison in west Bibb County.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said they were investigating the death of a Central State inmate last Thursday.

By email, spokeswoman Gwendolyn Hogan said the cause of the inmate's death has not yet been confirmed, pending an autopsy.

She would not release the inmate's name until his next of kin is notified.

Jones said it costs the county $100 a day to store unclaimed bodies, and if Lanham's next of kin isn't located, he could ask a judge for permission to cremate the body.

Anybody with information on Lanham can contact Jones at (478) 256-06716.

(© 2017 WMAZ)