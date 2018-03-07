Bibb County aiming for special election in May to fill empty commission seat

Gary Bechtel resigned his spot as commissioner Monday when he qualified to run for Allen Peake's House District 141 seat.

Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert says they are aiming to have a special election in May to fill Bechtel’s commission seat.

Reichert says county attorneys are looking into whether or not they can legally hold the election in May.

If not, he says they will hold the election in November during the general election. Neither election will cost the county any additional funding since those are already election days.

In the meantime, Commissioner Virgil Watkins will serve as the chairman of the Operations and Finance Committee.

A new commissioner is not the only change coming to the Bibb County. Tuesday, commissioners approved Keith Moffett as the new county manager.

Moffett says he left his two year position as the Butts County Administrator in August to pursue opportunities like this one.

Prior to that, Moffett served Bibb County as the Director of the E-911 Center, and he assisted Bibb County’s Chief Administrative Office.

Moffett says he is hoping his Macon roots will allow him to lead the county out of problems like their current financial woes.

“Being a product of this community and knowing so many people in this community who support us and support the city and the county. Knowing that we can bring those issues and ideas to the table. We may not always agree on the best path to move forward, but we will agree on a path to move forward,” said Moffett.

Wednesday will be Moffett’s first official day on the job.

Commissioners also approved building a sound barrier at the Bibb County Animal Shelter.

This comes after several people in the area complained about hearing animal noises all hours of the day.

Commissioners approved spending $80,000 of 2012 SPLOST funds to build the wall.

Commissioner Joe Allen says the plan is to install a 10ft high wall along the side facing the road and the back of the building.

“2 or 3 a.m., animals barking. All the problems they’re having out there. There’s a lady out there who’s in a bed 24-7, and she hears dogs barking all the time. That’s not right,” said Allen.

Allen says he is hoping they will start working on the wall within the next 60 days.

