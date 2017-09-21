Bibb County announces school make up days

Bibb County Schools announced Thursday night that students will only make up two days out of the five they missed last last week due to Tropical Storm Irma.

The board voted to have students make up those two days on October 6 and December 20, the Wednesday before winter break starts.

The school says they aren't taking away from the weeklong fall break because many staff members already made plans, and aren't taking away from the weeklong February break because they want to reserve that for possible future school day cancellations.

