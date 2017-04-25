Bibb County approves $800k emergency loan to troubled downtown Macon bar

Crazy Bull on Second Street in downtown Macon.

NewTown Macon is working to help keep the Crazy Bull from closing its downtown bar.

Bibb County Commissioners approved NewTown using $800,000 of county money to keep the popular Second Street bar open.

Josh Rogers, NewTown's president, told commissioners Tuesday they want to loan the money to the bar to help the owner pay off the building's mortgage.

In a letter to the county, Rogers said the Crazy Bull could close if they don't get the $800,000 loan by Friday.

"Unfortunately, City Ventures, LLC (owners of Crazy Bull) faces some unique financing constraints that require the mortgage from UDC to be closed on or before April 28, 2017, or we risk the Crazy Bull closing," Rogers' letter to the commission states.

"The Crazy Bull is an important entertainment amenity in downtown and a major contributor of sales tax revenue ... authorizing this use of funds will have a positive result for UDC (Urban Development Authority), City Ventures, LLC, the Crazy Bull, downtown and Macon-Bibb County."

Rogers says bar owner Rick Hill approached them two weeks ago about the sudden need for the funding after he learned that a partner in the Crazy Bull would not be paying their share of the mortgage.

