Bibb County asks for public input on development

The Macon- Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission is holding one of seven workshops at Centenary UMC. The commission says the workshop is going to talk with the public about specific problems they want to see addressed in the area.

Mamie Simmons lives in Macon and says she thinks this will help make good changes in the area.

“It’s just so different from when I moved here,” says Simmons describing downtown. She says the area has completely changed since eight years ago when she moved to Macon.

“When we would say let’s go out to dinner, nothing downtown crossed our mind,” says Simmons. Now she says not only does she always eat downtown, but she says her company is based there.

“I could’ve chosen any park, and I chose Tattnall Square Park,” says Simmons. She says she has noticed growth all over Macon.

“As far as the Bass Road area all of that has just boomed a lot of that wasn’t here when I moved here,” says Simmons.

As areas like Bass Road develop, the Executive Director of Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission, Jim Thomas, says they have to make sure the infrastructure keeps up.

“We know that that area will grow because we are seeing pressure now to develop,” says Thomas. He says on Bass Road they are looking at how to provide transportation.

“Whether it’s for cars for buses or other means of transit, bicycling or pedestrian,” says Thomas. However, he says before they address these developments in the zoning process they are holding workshops to hear what the public thinks would be best.

The commission's senior planner, Gregory Brown, says at the workshops they use these boards to talk with people about what they think is the big picture is for Macon during the next 20 years.

“The input that we receive from the community is very very important, and it's something that they can feel proud of because they will have ownership in helping to produce this plan,” says Brown.

“I think that the community knows what it wants and if we can work together that could make good change,” says Simmons.

Below is a list of the Comprehensive Plan meetings:

· Thursday, January 12, 2017, 5:30PM – 7:00PM, Lundy Chapel Baptist Church, 2081 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Georgia;

· Thursday, January 19, 2017, 5:30PM – 7:00PM, Centenary UMC, 1185 Ash Street, Macon, Georgia;

· Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 11:00AM – 1:00PM, Buck Melton Community Center, 150 Sessions Drive, Macon, Georgia;

· Thursday, February 2, 2017, 5:30PM – 7:00PM, Skyview Elementary School, 5700 Fulton Mill Road, Lizella, Georgia;

· Thursday, February 9, 2017, 6:00PM – 8:00PM, St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon, Georgia;

· Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 5:30PM – 7:00PM, Bloomfield Community Center, 4115 Lions Place, Macon, Georgia; and

· Thursday, March 2, 2017, 11:00AM – 7:00PM, MBPZ Office, 682 Cherry Street, Suite 1000, Macon, Georgia

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ