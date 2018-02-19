Bibb County employees speak up against proposed health care changes

Hundreds of county employees and retirees met at the Bibb County Government Center Monday to hear about changes that could happen to their health care plans.

Tuesday, commissioners are scheduled to vote on making health insurance adjustments, like increasing copays, because of financial issues the county is facing.

“What we didn’t know was going to happen to us in calendar year 2017 was that our health care claims that had been $20 million, $20 million, $20 million, in 2017 jumped to $25 million,” says Assistant County Manager, Julie Moore.

It is an unexpected jump that Moore says a lot of counties saw. But she says with just $7 million left in the general fund, the budget was not prepared for this increase. Now, they are having to look at making health care changes like increasing copays and requiring maintenance medications to be filled through mail order.

“It could cost my family personally $1,000 this year,” says Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Alex Grubbs. He is one of several people who spoke up against the changes.

Grubbs says between the proposed medication costs and doctor copays, it would cancel out the raise he got for being in law enforcement.

“That along with the premium increases that we had this past year would wipe my increase down to nothing. I’d be making less money this year than I was last year,” says Grubbs. He says he is asking for commissioners to vote against these changes.

“This proposal is unacceptable on every level, and we implore you to vote no on what I have dubbed, ‘Reichert Care,’” says Grubbs.

He says he is asking commissioners to look at all areas of spending and develop a more comprehensive plan that does not hit employees so hard.

Along with voting on health care changes, the county is also scheduled to vote Tuesday on spending money to have financial advisors look into ways to save money with pension plans.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV