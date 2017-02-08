Bibb County heats up fire prevention training

Macon-Bibb's fire department says they want to train more people to put fires out in their own homes. The department received more than $13,000 from a grant to buy a new digital fire extinguisher system. Jeremy Webb, a Bibb County fire safety educator, says this new system could help save lives.

“If you’re standing too close you can make that fire spread,” says Webb. Putting out a fire is something most people hope they never have to do. However, he says it’s a skill people cannot afford to not know.

“I’ve heard numerous cases where people have a fire emergency in the house, but they don’t have the proper training that they need in order to use that extinguisher,” says Webb.

The Bibb County Fire Department offers classes on fire prevention where people go outside and put out a fire. They use a technique called “pull, aim, squeeze, and sweep,” or P.A.S.S..

A $13,000 grant is giving the fire department the funding to purchase a virtual simulator that will teach people how to use a fire extinguisher indoors.

“We can hold this training in a conference room and the weather will not affect it,” says Webb.

The system comes with extinguishers that shoot out lasers rather than powder. People are able to point the extinguisher at a screen with digital flames, and if done correctly, the flames will die down. Webb says this new method allows for less chemicals to go into the air and it leaves less extinguishers wasted.

“This is going to be a very clean way to do training, and it’s going to boost the confidence of the residents of Macon-Bibb county,” says Webb.

If you are interested in signing up for one of the free classes call the Fire Administration Office at 478-751-9180.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ