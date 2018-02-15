Bibb County hopes security measures will protect in case of shooting

Jennifer Askew, principal of Heritage Elementary Schools, says there are 765 students and 90 staff members at the school. Following the Valentine's Day school shooting in Florida, she said that questions flooded her brain, such as, “Could they have had that access, what would we have done ,” she said.

Fifth grader David Garnett said he knows his emergency plans. He said he has practiced a drill each month since he was in Pre-K. He said that safety is really important to him. He is the fire marshal and a member of the safety patrol at his school.

David Gowan, the director of Safety and Security for the Bibb County School District, said he was happy to see David Garnett’s love of safety. “To be able to hear a student recite those drills, that tells me that what we are doing is having a positive impact,” said Gowan.

Kristie Garnett, David’s mother, is a second grade teacher at the school. She’s been working at the school for 11 years and she said that she has seen security increase over the years. “And now as society has changed, it’s like, 'What if?' and every day you think, 'How do you protect these children?” said Garnett. She said the feeling of worry follows her to other public places as well, like the movies.

She hopes that by teaching her children to be kind to one another, they will be able to handle their emotions better. “I try to teach my kids to love everyone. The more love you show, the more love you teach, my hope is that the less problems you’re going to have. You’re going to have kids that are angry and you have to teach them how to deal with the anger,” said Garnett.

