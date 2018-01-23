Bibb County K9 officer dies

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a K9 officer Tuesday in a news release.

It says Officer Beko died at the age of 6 from renal failure caused by leptospirosis while hospitalized at the vet on Sunday.

The area where Beko lived is being sterilized and the rest of the K9s are being vaccinated for leptospirosis as it can be passed between dogs through urine.

Beko was a Dutch Shepherd and was with the department for over three years, working in District 1 – East Bibb County.

During his time with the department, he was responsible for numerous narcotics seizures.



