Bibb man arrested 48 times awaits next court date

MACON - In October, WMAZ reported on a Bibb County man who broke into a business using a postal truck.

When we checked into his criminal history, we discovered he has been arrested 48 times since 1985.

Donald Daniely's 25-page long rap sheet shows that within those 48 arrests, he's been charged with nearly 100 crimes.

"One, two, three, four, five, six, seven. He's been arrested 7 times since 2010," says Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

63-year-old Daniely is what Davis calls a repeat offender.

"He's up there. We don't typically see someone who's had 48 arrests," said Davis.

Daniely has mugshots dating back to 1985, when he was first arrested in Bibb County for selling marijuana and violating probation.

According to the records WMAZ obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, of those 100 charges there are 12 counts of shoplifting, 22 counts of probation violation, and 18 counts of selling, possessing, or distributing marijuana or cocaine.

"He's a case that sort of points to some of the issues that we're seeing where people have been arrested and even sentenced to property crimes, but they don't seem to serve much of their sentences," said Davis.

Davis explains that prison sentences are often shortened or dropped.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Daniely has served time in state prison on at least 5 occasions, usually for only a few months at a time when the sentence lengths were often years long.

"I think part of it has to do with making more room for the violent offenders and thus letting property criminals out," said Davis.

"One could argue that if the justice system was doing its job that Mr. Daniely wouldn't be continuing to violate the law," said Houston County attorney Kelly Burke.

Burke believes that more time in state prison might be appropriate for Daniely after this many arrests, even though most of his offenses have been misdemeanors.

"I would hope that the next time he gets arrested a prosecutor would say enough is enough and let's get to the bottom of this," said Burke.

WMAZ sent Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke Daniely's arrest records.

Although he was unable to speak to us on camera, Cooke says he doesn't think Daniely poses a threat to the community, commenting that most of his arrests are misdemeanors-- not violent crimes.

Cooke says the number of Daniely's arrests potentially points to mental health problems and Davis agrees.

He says some people are beyond helping and that repeat offenders get into a certain mindset.

"Any stigma about getting arrested gets removed after that first arrest. Your second arrest, you move in and become part of the system. You're doing things that are against the law, you're apt to get arrested," said Davis.

According to Davis, Daniely is currently in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center waiting for his court date from the last offense he committed in October.

