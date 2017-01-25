Bibb County overestimates revenue

We told you about a Macon-Bibb County audit that showed the county having an $8 million deficit in 2016. Tuesday, the commission was presented a 246-page document called the county's 2016 Comprehensive Financial Report.

Mayor Robert Reichert says the county now has two full years of financial history since the government consolidated, so they were able to put together this report which summarizes where the county stands financially. One of the main takeaways is that the county had to take $8 million in 2016 out of their fund balance. That is basically a county savings account.

That fund balance now has 20 million dollars in it, which is down about $13 million since the county consolidated in 2014.

One of the main reasons, Reichert says, is that the county lost about $10 million a year from the city property tax that was phased out during consolidation. Reichert says they have had to make some changes as they adjust to consolidation. He says this year the county learned they overestimated some of the revenues coming in.

“The sales tax for whatever reason didn’t come in quite as high as we hoped they would. Fines, fees, and forfeitures didn’t come quite like we hoped they would and one or two other. Some of these are cyclical and may change next year,” says Reichert.

When the county consolidated, they set a goal of lowering the budget 20 percent in four years. The report showed that they did that in three years. The budget went from $160 million to $143 million. The county will be discussing the 2018 budget at their commission retreat, and we will keep you updated.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ