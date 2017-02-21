Bibb County postpones vote on annual garbage bills

Garbage fee vote gets postponed

Bibb commissioners voted to postpone the vote on making garbage bills annual.



In a six to three vote, the commissioners tabled an ordinance that would add the bill to people's yearly property tax. This ordinance would also raise the collection fee $2 every month. Commissioner Joe Allen says he voted against this because of opposition he heard at the meeting.

“But when we have a former city councilmen coming in from one of the districts, we have a county commissioner up here that talks about the issues and brings all those issues out that we've actually not talked about that, hmm, yeah, we need to table it and we need to go back to the drawing board,” says Allen.





Commissioner Mallory Jones says he has some questions like Allen, but he voted for the change because he sees it as the best way for solid waste to raise revenue.

“Even though I voted for it, I’m kind of glad it’s going back to committee so we can hash it out even more and maybe come up maybe make it even better,” says Jones.



Commissioners are expected to revisit this ordinance at next weeks committee meeting.

Bibb County takes steps towards cleaner roads

The streets of Macon may become cleaner after tonight’s Bibb commission meeting.



Bibb Commissioners approved a resolution that asked the Sheriff’s Department for stronger enforcement of anti-littering. Commissioner Mallory Jones says littering is a serious problem and something needed to be done. Jones says by the department enforcing this, it may make people think twice before they throw something out the window.

“Changing some behavior because our streets are littered. North, South, East, West, and it’s hurting us economically to an extent we can’t even measure,” says Jones.

Jones says there is a number people can call if you see someone littering. That number is 478-330-7053.

Two parking decks coming to downtown Macon

Two new public parking decks will be coming to downtown Macon as a part of a new development plan. Bibb Commission approved the Urban Development Authority taking out $20 million in bonds for the decks at Tuesday’s meeting. The director of the Urban Development Authority, Alex Morrison, says one will be located on Poplar Street and the other behind the government center.





Morrison says there will be 790 spots that will be available for people to park and walk around downtown. He says he hopes the decks will be complete in a year.

Henry Burns Park Boy Scout hut stays put

We told you about Bibb County’s plan to take down a Boy Scout hut in Henry Burns Park for renovations, but that is no longer the case.

Tuesday night, Bibb Commissioners voted to keep the hut for the group, Citizens of Ingleside. Commissioner Mallory Jones says they made this resolution after hearing from numerous people in the area about the huts importance. Jones says the hut has a long history with the community.

“There are many people from Boy Scouts. I think its maybe the oldest one in the city and many people have come forward and said hey I’ll donate some money and to keep that hut in place because there’s a lot of sentiment there for people who were boy scouts and live in this town grew up in this town and live here,” says Jones.

Jones says the Boy Scouts may even start a new troop out of the hut.

