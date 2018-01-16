Bibb County prepares for early morning snow

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says they are monitoring and gearing up for what could be a long day Wednesday.



Hawkins says right now they are preparing for snow and cold temperatures that could come in the early morning hours.

“We spoke with Public Works. They’re getting their trucks and crews ready to put salt down on the ice if that should be an issue. We worked with The Red Cross and Salvation Army to help us staff warming centers for folks that need it, and just working with our Public Affairs Department to get the information out,” says Hawkins.

Hawkins says they are still waiting to see what happens through early hours of the morning, but he says public works employees are coming in at midnight in case they need to put salt down.

Hawkins says anyone needing to go to a warming shelter should visit the Salvation Army on Broadway Road in Macon.

Bibb county government offices will be open starting at 11 a.m.



