Bibb County Sheriff's Office honors deputy TJ Freeman

It's been nearly a year since Bibb County Investigator TJ Freeman was killed in the line of duty, and on Wednesday, his law enforcement family honored his legacy.

"We cannot and we will not ever allow our fallen heroes to be forgotten," a rider of the Blue Knight motorcycle club said.

Wednesday was a day of remembrance for the Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy that lost his life in the line of duty last year. Investigator TJ Freeman passed away in a car accident on May 5th, 2016.

Nearly a year after his death, his family, friends, and coworkers gathered to remember the service he gave for his community.

"Families really do not need money, they need remembrance," Ed Christian said.

Ed Christian and the Blue Knight motorcycle club rode into Macon Wednesday with their mobile trailer. On that trailer is a list of Georgia law enforcement officials who lost their lives. On Wednesday, they added Freeman's name to that list.

The group presented Freeman's wife Jessica and their two kids with a check and T-shirts in honor of their loved one.

But the dedication didn't stop there.

"Part of what we're here to do is that anyone coming in here to the LEC will know that we honor those deputies who have fallen here with the Sheriff's Office," Sheriff David Davis said.

Jessica and her two kids unveiled a plaque in memory of Investigator TJ Freeman. It now hangs in the lobby of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"He was definitely a great officer and I feel like that needs to be remembered more than anything because he gave his life for that," Jessica Freeman said.

Jessica says TJ loved his job and he did it well. She says his legacy deserves to be remembered.

"I always want to talk about him, Jessica said. "He was a great guy, he was a great officer and nobody is going to remember him like we do but I'm glad people remember him for the kind of officer he was."

© 2017 WMAZ-TV