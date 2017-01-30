Bibb County shortfall in SPLOST revenue

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bill proposed to end distracted driving in Ga.
-
Miss Universe 2017 crowned
-
Booth Rd Walmart reopens
-
VIDEO: House surveillance camera captures Kathleen storm tossing trash cans
-
Super Museum Sunday
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Court issues stay for detainees with visas
-
Cellphone video from inside the Falcons bus during send-off
-
Bill would allow earlier Sunday alcohol sales
-
Women ordering 'secret" drink to stay safe
More Stories
-
Two adults, one teen charged with armed robbery of Macon manJan 30, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
Warner Robins man stabbed after argumentJan 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Armed man robs west Macon SubwayJan 29, 2017, 8:52 p.m.