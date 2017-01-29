Bibb County wants feedback on downtown parking plan

Bibb County is asking for the public's input on a new downtown parking plan that includes meters.

This comes after the county approved a plan in November for 1,260 spaces to get parking meters in downtown.

The director of the Urban Development Authority Alex Morrison says before they begin on the plan they want to hear from people in the area.

Morrison says they are having a public hearing on Thursday to get feedback about what the public would like to see happen to downtown parking.

“No matter if you’re a resident, a shop owner, a business owner, or just an employee, or the people its really targeted for -- consumers. We want to make sure we address everybody’s concerns before we start building a plan,” said Morrison.



Thursday's forum will be at the government center at 6 p.m.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ