Joe Allen returns to Bibb County commission

Bibb County swears in its new commission Tuesday and the one new member is also a familiar face.

Joe Allen will replace Ed DeFore as District Six commissioner.

In front of Fire Station #110, is a plaque honoring Joe Allen.

“I want every firefighter that’s lost their life...I want their names placed on this wall,” said Allen at the fire station.

After 33 years in the fire department and 20 years as a county commissioner, Allen is returning to local government as a Macon-Bibb County Commissioner.

“I was able to find out not just what was going on in fire service, but what was going on in other departments too,” said Allen.

He says working for more than forty years for the county has prepared him for this new position.

“We've got to have the cream of the crop in law enforcement,” said Allen.

He says one of the first things on his list is working to give officers a raise.

“We are over 100 officers short right now. It comes back to money every time,” said Allen.

He says higher salaries could bring more qualified law enforcement to the area.

“It's all about protecting the people that are here,” said Allen.

However, he says that is not all he has planned.

“We've got issues with our roads, our trash, our blight,” said Allen.

Before Allen can make definite plans to fix these issues, he says he wants to get into his role and take note of everything going on.

“I’m still Joe Allen. I still vote with my convictions, and I might abstain from stuff that they've been voting on because I might not know enough to vote on it and I will not vote on something that I don’t know about,” said Allen.

Allen says if anyone ever has any questions to reach out and call him on his cell phone. That number is 478-955-4100.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ