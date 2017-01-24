Bibb County's 2016 audit showed an $8 million deficit. Miller Edwards, an accountant from Mauldin and Jenkins, presented the information at Tuesday's commission meeting. He says the financial records show that county spent more money than it took in, but that it also spent less than budgeted.

Jenkins says the deficit happened largely because Bibb County collected less sales tax money last year. The county made up the difference by borrowing money from its reserve balance.

That fund currently has about $20 million left.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ