WMAZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Bibb County audit shows $8 million deficit in 2016

WMAZ 11:59 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Bibb County's 2016 audit showed an $8 million deficit. Miller Edwards, an accountant from Mauldin and Jenkins, presented the information at Tuesday's commission meeting. He says the financial records show that county spent more money than it took in, but that it also spent less than budgeted.

Jenkins says the deficit happened largely because Bibb County collected less sales tax money last year. The county made up the difference by borrowing money from its reserve balance.

That fund currently has about $20 million left.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories