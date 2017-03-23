Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke (Photo: WMAZ)

Bibb County's district attorney will hold a news conference today to discuss an October fatal shooting by a sheriff's deputy.

On Oct. 7, 2016, deputy Greg Ussery tased a shoplifting suspect and then shot the man as they struggled.

Authorities said suspect Larry Matthews grabbed Ussery's pepper spray and used it on the deputy.

That's when Ussery fired, they say.

The struggled happened outside the Family Dollar on Houston Avenue.

Ussery was placed on administrative leave while the GBI investigated the shooting.

Cooke is scheduled to discuss the case in a news conference today at 3:30 p.m. at the Bibb County Courthouse.

You can watch it LIVE here at 13WMAZ.com.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV