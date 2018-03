(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man they say stole thousands of dollars equipment from a maintenance shop.

Deputies charged 40-year-old David James Hartley with burglary and theft by taking. They say the burglary happened Monday at a shop on Lake Wildwood Drive.

No bond has been set for Hartley at this time.

