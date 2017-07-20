Bibb deputies called 19 times to Lizella home where teen was shot dead

156 Briar Cliff Trail, Lizella

The Lizella home where a 16-year-old was killed last week is apparently a frequent stop for Bibb County deputies.

From May 13, 2016 to Monday, lawmen have been called to 156 Briar Creek Trail 19 times, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Six of those calls were for 'check for shots fired.'

Call History:

May 13, 2016 – Fight/Disorderly Conduct

October 27, 2016 – Trespassing

October 30, 2016 – Burglary

January 8, 2017 – Fight/ Disorderly Conduct

February 14, 2017 – Suspicious Vehicle

February 15, 2017 – Domestic Disturbance

March 1, 2017 – Shots Fired (Caller did not want to make contact)

March 8, 2017 – Shots Fired (Check for shots fired)

March 8, 2017 – Shots Fired –(Check for shots fired)

April 6, 2017 – Noise Complaint – (Check for subjects riding dirt bikes)

April 10, 2017 – Noise Complaint – (Check for loud music)

April 11, 2017 – Noise Complaint – (Check for loud and possible drug activity)

April 30, 2017 – Shots Fired – (Check for shots fired in area)

May 6, 2017 – Shots Fired – (Check for shots fired)

May 7, 2017 – Shots Fired – (Check for shots fired)

May 25, 2017 – Theft – (Reference to a theft of a gun)

May 25, 2017 – Police Services – (Reference to Child Abuse)

July 12, 2017 – Homicide (Shooting)

July 17, 2017 – Domestic Disturbance – (Domestic between Clint Nettles and Logan Nettles)

The call on July 12 was for homicide after 16-year-old Chase Gillis was shot in the head after what Bibb County deputies described as a gun swap.

REPORT: Gun swap led to Macon teen's shooting death

Logan Nettles, 19, a resident in the home, was there when Gillis died along with a third man, 23-year-old David Billingsley.

Billingsley is the one who shot the teen alleging it was in self defense after Gillis held a gun to his head, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Nettles and Billingsley have not been charged in Gillis's death.

Five days after the homicide, deputies were back at the home. This time it was for a domestic disturbance between Nettles and his father, Clint Nettles.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, Clint Nettles and his son got into a fight after the 19-year-old took his father's cell phone, cigarettes, and lighter.

The incident report states Logan Nettles hit his father upside the head a couple of times with a gun causing him to bleed and bruise and telling him, "Next time, I will kill you."

Logan Nettles remained in the Bibb County jail Thursday on $7,000 bond charged with aggravated assault family violence.

