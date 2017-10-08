Bibb deputies identify Logan Nettles as person of interest in stolen vehicle case

Bibb County investigators are looking for someone they believe stole a vehicle earlier this evening in Macon.

It happened at the Sunoco gas station on Eisenhower Parkway, according to Bibb County Sgt. Linda Howard.

She says Blakley Wilson borrowed her grandmother’s Ford Explorer to drive to Burger King on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon, with at least one other person inside.

Howard says Wilson stopped at the Sunoco to use the restroom.

That’s when the passenger of the vehicle jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to Howard.

Howard says Wilson told investigators that the person who took the car is Logan Nettles.

Nettles is one of the men questioned after 16-year-old Chase Gillis was shot dead at Nettles' residence earlier this year. He was also arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his father.

According to Howard, Nettles is now a person of interest, and investigators would like to speak to him.

Anyone with information on Nettles whereabouts or the 1996 blue Ford Explorer, can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

