Bibb deputies investigate west Macon shooting

The Bibb Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

It happened on the 3200 block of Toole Drive just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The release says two men, 40-year-old Johnny Larson and 54-year-old Gregory Lundy, were arguing. During the argument, Lundy allegedly shot Larson in the stomach and leg.

Larson was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed as in stable condition.

Lundy was arrested and is being interviewed. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

