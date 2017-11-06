Bibb deputies investigating after man found dead in west Macon home

Police lights generic, file photo.

Bibb investigators are at a west Macon home where a man was found dead inside.

According to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, all they know is that a man was found dead inside a home in the 4400-block of Pharr Ave. Monday morning.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones also confirms he was called out there, but could not comment on if the death was suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

