Bibb deputies investigating Bloomfield armed robbery

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's office are investigating a personal armed robbery.

According to Deputy Clay Williams, it happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Bloomfield Drive.

One man was shot and Deputy Williams says his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Right now, there is no detailed information about the suspects. Williams says they are described as men wearing masks.