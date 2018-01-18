Bibb deputies investigating man shot in hand

Deputies in Macon say a man was shot in the hand Thursday night.
It happened at a home on Florence Avenue around 5:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office.
The release says 44-year-old Willie Gorman walked into the Medical Center, Navicent Health with a gunshot wound in his hand. He was taken to the hospital by a relative.
No one else was hurt. Deputies are still investigating the situation.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
