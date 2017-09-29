Bibb deputies investigating shooting at Macon hotel

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

A woman is in the hospital after being shot at a Macon hotel Friday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in one of the rooms at the Value Place Hotel located at 4949 Harrison Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Her condition is not available at this time.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

