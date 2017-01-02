Bibb deputies investigating SUV vs. semi truck collision that killed a woman

MACON - Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight crash on Shurling Drive near Norris Street that killed a 26-year-old woman.

They say it happened Monday night around 10:45 p.m. when Rosheba Norwood was headed west in her Chevy Suburban.

13WMAZ first reported this Monday night and spoke to Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Click here to see that story.

According to a news release, 59-year-old George Powers was driving the tractor trailer truck east when the two collided.

Norwood died at the scene.

Powers was not hurt.

No other information is being released right now.

If you saw the accident, or have any information, you're urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.