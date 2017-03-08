Bibb deputies look for Sunglass Hut shoplifters

Bibb deputies are looking for two men who shoplifted several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in the Shoppes at Rivers Crossing.

A release says it happened Monday evening around 8:30 p.m.

A store employee said the two men came in together. One of them picked up a pair of sunglasses and hid them before moving to the front and grabbing more glasses.

Anyone with information about who the two men are should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

