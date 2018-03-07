Bibb deputies looking for Macon bar shooting suspect

Bibb County investigators need your help finding a man accused of a shooting at a Macon bar early Monday.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jerome Beasley is wanted for the shooting that happened at Club Sparks on Mercer University Drive.

Witnesses told deputies that Tyree Singletary, a club employee, was breaking up a fight between two people at the club.

Beasley is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Singletary in the left arm before shooting himself.

Warrants for his arrest were obtained by investigators while he was at the hospital.

Beasley allegedly left before his treatment was finished.

If you know where he is, call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV