Bibb deputies looking for man accused of robbing elderly man

Bibb deputies are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man Monday afternoon.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 3 p.m. at the McAfee Towers Apartments on Gray Highway.

It was reported to deputies that 86-year-old Demille Dallas was walking his dog when a man came up to him and asked him for a ride.

When Dallas told the man no because he was about to eat dinner, the suspect asked if he could join.

The release says the suspect followed Dallas to his apartment and pushed him down after he opened the door.

The man took $20 from Dallas, who injured his left forearm when he fell.

The suspect then ran away. Anyone with information about who the alleged robber is can call the Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

