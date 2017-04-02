Bibb deputies looking for teen accused of shooting Macon boy in the head

Bibb deputies are looking for a teenager accused of shooting a Macon 7-year-old in the head on Saturday.

A news release says warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Kentrellis Davreon Barnes.

It says Barnes is wanted for criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty.

Deputies were told Barnes had an argument at the store with three other men earlier in the day – and one of the men was 18-year-old Shedderck Wallace – the son of the victim’s mother, Shatoya Jackson.

The release says Wallace told his mother that Barnes had shot at him and their house after the argument causing her to drive and find him.

When Barnes came up to her Civic, he threatened her before pulling out a gun and shooting at the car, hitting 7-year-old Edgerin Wallace in the head.

Wallace is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone who knows the location of Kentrellis Barnes should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

