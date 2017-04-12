Bibb deputies searching for missing woman

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

MACON - Bibb County deputies need the public's help searching for a missing woman.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Tiesha Barlow was reported missing by her mother Mary Barlow on March 14th. Barlow told police her daughter was last seen about 3 months ago and that she is known to hang out in the downtown area. She also said that her daughter may have gone to the Savannah area. According to the mother, Tiesha has never been gone this long without contacting her.

Tiesha Barlow is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. Her mother also said that Tiesha has some mental disabilities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiesha Barlow is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

