Bibb deputy charged with sexual battery after incident at Macon bar

A former Bibb deputy was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery after an incident that happened at the Crazy Bull earlier in February.

A news release says deputies responded to a fight call at the Crazy Bull around 3 a.m. on February 11.

It was reported to deputies that 33-year-old Justin Leese ‘inappropriately touched’ a female, and then later confronted the woman’s boyfriend and hit him several times.

Investigators and the Office of Professional Standards were notified and began investigating the alleged battery.

The release says Leese was immediately suspended with pay, pending the results of the investigation.

After the investigation was completed, investigators determined there was enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

On Feb. 22, Leese resigned from the Sheriff’s Office and turned himself in the following day on charges of battery and sexual battery.

He was released on a $3,500 bond on the condition he doesn’t return to the Crazy Bull or contact the victims.

