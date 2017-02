Bibb Deputy Alex Fletcher (left) help a friend ask a girl to the prom during a traffic stop. (Photo credit - Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The blue lights came on. She thought she was getting a ticket.

Bibb County Deputy Alex Fletcher was on the job. To serve and protect ... and to help a friend out.

His friend is a student at Macon's Windsor Academy. Fletcher hit the blue lights to help him ask a young lady to the prom. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office posted the sweet encounter on its Facebook page.





The ticket Bibb Co. Deputy Alex Fletcher wrote as he helped a friend ask a girl to the prom. (Photo credit - Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

